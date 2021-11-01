Masiu Welcomes AROB’s New Police Minister

Congratulating Minister Kaetavara on his recent appointment is South Bougainville MP and Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu.

Minister Masiu said Mr Kaetavara brings with him vast experience and professionalism in management and implementation of law and order policies having served in various public service capacities in the past.

He is confident that Mr Kaetavara’s familiarity and knowledge of the law and order landscape of AROB – more actions that are practical and strategies would now be undertaken and implemented to curb Bougainville’s escalating law and order issues.

“We have had some serious law and order issues in South Bougainville and all over the region including two attempted murders, including one on the former Acting Chief Secretary for Bougainville, Paul Kebori,” Minister Masiu said.

“Police are aware of these criminal activities taking place along the Bana-Siwai area and must take action to quickly apprehend those responsible for this spate of lawlessness.

“I urge the new Police Minister to take action to ensure such criminal activities are not perpetuated and innocent people’s lives including women and children are protected at all times.”

He further stated: “Mr Kaetavara must now set his goals and objectives on establishing a modern formidable and advanced highly trained police force that can respond effectively to any given law and order issues.”

“It is imperative that Bougainville must also have highly specialized police personnel to deal with peculiar issues that arise and threaten the integrity of the Bougainville peace process which is totally important in realizing the future aspirations of its people.

Minister Masiu said it is important that Bougainville have a police force that has integrity and the full backing, recognizance and confidence of the people whom it must serve without fear or favour.

He said Mr Kaetavara must take action to ensure the restorative efforts of the people of South Bougainville and the region is safeguarded to realize the Bougainville peace process.