Masiu Calls For Shared ICT Knowledge

Masiu made this call in his address during the Pacific Internet Governance Forum (IGF) via Zoom yesterday morning (Wednesday 8 September).

Discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities for ICT and telecommunication during a pandemic or crisis in addition to Papua New Guinea’s lack of proper planning, coordination and clear policy direction on emergency communication deployment as one of the country’s biggest setbacks.

He said, “It is necessary to recognize that our ICT infrastructure, tools and knowledge can enable our response to COVID-19 to be more effective and decisive than would otherwise be possible.”

In addition, the Minister said these tools and knowledge could be deployed in multiple ways to limit the damage and suffering caused by the virus and improve society’s capacity to deal with future threats.

The current ICT responses to the pandemic are centered on working remotely, education, socializing, entertainment and commerce and retails which enable the continuance of many socio-economic activities to an extent that would be impossible under lockdowns, thus affecting the timely dissemination of information by governments regarding virus responses, policies and regulations.

Minister Masiu was among Ministers and officials from Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu who participated virtually in the forum.

The two-day forum was the third meeting aimed at facilitating information dissemination on internet usage and its impact, and promoting collaboration among members on the use of internet.

Most importantly, the meeting was aimed at sharing knowledge, good practices and innovative organizational-specific solutions.

The Pacific Internet Governance Forum’s key stakeholders included the University of South Pacific, Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre, Internet Society and the Internet NZ among others.