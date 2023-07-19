Masiu calls for calm amidst volcano eruption

The volcano's activity has been impacting the Torokina, Wakunai, and Kunua/Keriaka districts in South, Central and North Bougainville.



According to initial reports received by the Member’s office, the eruption began on 7th of July with a mild eruption, accompanied by ash and lava flows affecting villages at the base of the volcano.



Minister Masiu said as the days pass by, nearly 8000 people in the villages of Tsito, Vuakovi, Koromaketo, Kenaya, Longkagari, Piva and Atsinima would be affected.



"At the moment people are being encouraged to evacuate themselves from the danger zones as quickly as possible. The eruptive behaviour of Mt Bagana is very unpredictable right now.”



Minister Masiu commended the Torokina District Coordinator, Boniface Wadari for moving quickly and setting up a District Disaster Committee comprising of public servants in the district.



The office of the Member for South Bougainville collaborates closely with the Office of the Bougainville Regional Member to facilitate the immediate provision of relief supplies to assist the affected population.



Minister Masiu expressed gratitude to the Regional Member for Bougainville and Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, for his swift action in arranging for the immediate deployment of Ima Itikarai, Assistant Director for the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory, to Torokina. This timely response is essential as Mt Bagana continues to release volcanic ashes and lava flows.



Mr Tsiamalili and Minister Masiu are also working very closely with the Bougainville Disaster office in facilitating relief supplies to the affected people.



In the meantime, an aerial survey of the situation in Torokina and other parts of South Bougainville will take place at the end of this week.



"I am also receiving reports from other parts of my electorate that the continuous heavy rains are causing rivers to flood and causing damage to food gardens and people’s livelihood.



"I am very thankful to the people in these affected areas other than Torokina for moving to safer grounds. So far, no deaths have been reported. I hope this remains like that, until relief arrives,” said Masiu.



"I am still waiting for a preliminary report on affected areas in Buin, Siwai and Bana districts. I was advised that officers from the ABG at the district level area carrying out investigations and a preliminary report will be released, however I am still to receive this report.”