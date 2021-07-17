Masiu Annoyed At Amazon Web Services

Masiu frustratingly said they are doing so without proper consultation with the ICT Department.

Minister Masiu said, “My ministry and my department have no knowledge of Amazon making its way into the country.”

“I have been informed that certain third-party entities are attempting to bring AWS in-country and further to this, have approached the Ministry for Treasury.

“Firstly, you have gone to the wrong Ministry. Secondly, we are Government, and we intend to negotiate directly with the service provider,” he said.

Masiu stated that it was surprising that AWS bypassed the ICT Department.

He highlighted that there is a recent decision made by Government on the oversight of all public sector cloud arrangement.

“The Marape Government through Cabinet decision No 39/2021 has endorsement of a whole-government-approach to public sector cloud services. Therefore, Public Sector Cloud Service is the Business of the Ministry of ICT. Any investment for the open market may also be subject to the National ICT Act.

“With respect to Public Sector Cloud Services, my ministry through the department has already called for an important heads meeting and I am encouraging Department heads to attend on the 20th July 2021, so we can move forward with a clear implementation plan for a Public Sector Cloud Arrangement,” he said.

ICT Secretary, Steven Matainaho explained that AWS engages with relevant global companies that deal with ICT infrastructures to establish data centers.

He said, “If you have a Gmail or Yahoo, you’re basically subscribing to such a service. Google has their data centers, Amazon has their data centers, Yahoo has their data centers.”

Matainaho added that AWS offers data centers and software application as a service and thus stated, “For such an investment or partnership to come into the country, it requires a proper vetting process. We do have some policy directives on this, and Minister did put it out through the Digital Transformation Policy NEC Decision 252 of 2020.”

Matainaho stated that the concern and frustration surrounding the issue lies with the lack of coordination between the relevant parties.

“There needs to be more coordination when we talk about investments of ICT,” he said.