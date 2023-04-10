Marum pays tribute to Late Sir Rabbie

ENB's prominent leader and PNG's fourth Prime Minister passed away on 31st March 2023.

“A great statesman and leader, Sir Rabbie served our people of Kokopo District, the people of East New Britain and our country, with passion and integrity, that will be dearly missed,” said Marum.

“Sir Rabbie is a national treasure and his death is a massive loss of wealth and knowledge not just to the people of Kokopo, East New Britain, but Papua New Guinea as a whole.

“Our people share the sorrow of a province and nation, but we celebrate the contributions and role model that Sir Rabbie was to myself and many who have come after him to serve.

“Boina tuna Sir Rabbie Langanai Namaliu. We will forever hold close the values and example that you, as a leader and member of our community upheld; a man of the people.

“Rest in eternal peace.”