Maru says rice is overpriced

A recent investigation completed by the department found the price of rice on the shelves of shops in Port Moresby showing Rigo Rice to be the cheapest, selling at K3.50 per kilo while the most expensive rice is retailing at K7.48 per kilo.

Minister Maru said he could not understand the rice pricing if rice was a price-controlled item.

“ICCC must explain why there is a big difference of up to 100% more from the cheapest rice to the most expensive one. This is totally unacceptable. Rice is a very basic food item of Papua New Guinea. The people of this country are being ripped off as far as I am concerned.

The Minister says ICCC needs to give an explanation on why the price of rice is expensive. He says Rigo Rice revealed that they make good profit selling their rice at K3.00 per kilo to wholesalers.

Furthermore, Maru says DITI suspects transfer pricing in the rice industry and is calling on the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) to investigate and conduct tax audits.

“It will not surprise me that they will owe IRC millions of Kina in profits that are kept offshore by their foreign owners,” said Maru.

Minister Maru outlined two immediate options that the government can take.

“One is to immediately go into joint venture with Rigo Rice to go into massive commercial rice farming in Central Province. So we can produce more cheaper local rice and create jobs and business opportunities for our people, our businesses, SMEs, and landowners.

“Using the commercial joint venture with Rigo Rice maybe under Kumul Rice brand to immediately import rice from other countries and repackage the rice in Papua New Guinea and sell to as the local market and compete with these companies.

“Those are the immediate options available to the Government,” stated Minister Maru.