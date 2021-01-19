Maru resigns from PNC

The staunch PNC supporter officially resigned on January 15th 2021.

In his announcement Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, says he will move to the middle benches in the next sitting of Parliament.

Maru says he wants to offer an alternative voice to the Government towards PNG’s social and economic development.

“I feel from the middle bench I can offer advice to the National Government, be involved in more constructive debate, provide alternate policies to the Government, support them with very good laws they are pushing especially on corporate governance and killing corruption is something I am really keen on and making sure we help the Government to rebuild the economy. Our Government is in crisis right now, and I want to get out of the power play and tit for tat politics and I want to get on with helping rebuild the country,” said the Yangoru-Saussia MP.

With this move Maru says he can speak freely on issues of importance affecting his District and the country, such as the Yangoru Mobile Barracks and the Sepik Special Economic Zone Projects which have been hampered by lack of funding in the last 18 months.

“Both projects are not Yangoru-Saussia Projects. They are National Government Projects. But unfortunately in the last 18 months I have not received any National Government support to get this projects completed and ready for opening. So I can’t just sit still and play politics while important projects which are hosted in my Province and District are not being funded,” Maru said.

The Yangoru-Saussia MP thanked PNC Party Leader and former Prime Minister, Peter O’Neill, for the opportunity to have joined PNC after entering politics in 2012 as an independent candidate.

He was grateful for being appointed Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry from 2012 to 1017, and Minister for Planning and Monitoring from August 2017 to August 2019.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that the Party (PNC) has given me and in particular, Peter O’Neil, I thank him very much for the faith and trust and confidence they had in me and more importantly the support they have given my Province and District.”

The MP also thanked the former PNC-led Government for funding major projects in East Sepik Province and Yangoru-Saussa worth over K500 million.

These include;

Boram Hospital Redevelopment Work (worn under progress)

Divine Word Kaindi School of Nursing (completed and nursing courses offered)

Boram Airport Redevelopment (work under progress)

Yangoru Mobile Barracks (work under progress, immediate funding required)

Hawain Bridge (construction not yet commenced, contract awarded)

Three Bridges along Yangoru-Saussia Section of the Sepik Highway (under construction)

Handra Bridge (under construction)

Sepik Special Economic Zone (Phase One of Sepik Chicken, Grain and Cocoa Innovation Project in Production Stage with Sepik Fresh brand eggs on the market)

Wewak International Wharf (feasibility studies now completed)

The MP says he will make further announcement on his political career in the next month.

“I haven’t yet decided about my political future. One thing I’ve decided is I’ll go to the middle bench. Whether I join a party, remain an independent, or start my own party, will be the subject of an announcement in the next three or four weeks. But for now I’m moving to the middle bench,” said Maru.