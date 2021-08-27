Maru is PFP Leader

The Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu has officially confirmed MP Maru’s membership of PFP on February 17, 2021.

Maru expressed his gratitude to PFP party patron Luther Wenge and the party executives for accepting him as the Parliamentary leader following his resignation from the People’s National Congress (PNC) party on January 15, 2021.

Maru first got elected to Parliament in 2012 as an independent candidate and joined the PNC party, and remained with the party until his resignation.

Maru stated that political parties are essential institutions of democracy.

As the party leader, one of their priorities is to build the People First Party as a strong national institution.

“We want to build a vibrant, accountable and inclusive party that offers citizens meaningful choices and opportunities for political participation”, says Maru.

PFP is focusing on people and their spiritual and physical, well-being as the number one priority.