 

Maru keen on SEZ projects with Australia

16:11, January 16, 2023
Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru has welcomed the Australian Government’s commitment to work with Papua New Guinea on the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

Maru in his meeting today with the Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp said that he wanted to particularly work with the Australian Government and investors in the Manus Special Economic Region and the Western Province SEZ. 
 
Minister Maru also said that he wanted to work with the Australian Government and investors to look into the development of feed industry, cotton industry, cattle industry and the chicken industry of PNG.
 
He also requested the Australian Government to help PNG fund the development of hybrid electricity systems, especially solar farms, mainly at areas that were using expensive diesel generators, especially in provinces like Manus, New Ireland and East and West Sepik Provinces. 
 
Carbon Credit was one of the areas that Australia could help PNG with as well.
