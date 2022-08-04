Maru Disputes Yama’s Claims

He said the claims were untrue. Maru was responding to claims made by Yama in a letter dated 1st August to the Electoral Commissioner to sideline the Returning officer for Madang.

Yama stated that the RO was sighted at the same vicinity as the Member-elect for Yangoru-Saussia with some police personnel and member-elect for Usino-Bundi at the same time.



Governor Yama also alleged that he recently saw Maru having dinner at Madang Golf Club restaurant with the Provincial Police Commander for Madang, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang and the Madang Provincial Returning Officer, Sponsa Navi.



Governor Yama alleged that given such events, the polling and counting for Madang Provincial Seat has been rigged and compromised in favour of the People First Party endorsed candidate, Ramsy Pariwa, who is in a commanding lead with more that 20,000 votes than the candidate who is running second.



Maru explained that he was indeed at Madang Golf Club restaurant for a family dinner outing with his wife and two other relatives including nephew, who is a policeman attached with the Police Mobile Squad and based outside of Madang town, who was joined by two of his colleagues.



On the same note, Maru said the PPC for Madang and Madang Provincial Returning Officer were not having dinner with the family at that time nor Ramsy Pariwa.



“Governor Yama’s asserting that I was having dinner with these persons is a complete lie and a fabrication of the highest order.



“Yes, the incumbent MP for Usino-Bundi was there prior to our arrival. He was having dinner with his own people. I never knew that he was there until we arrived.