Maru dedicates year to God

Minister Richard Maru hosted the first ever dedication service of this new department, led by Pastor Willie Siso of Korobosea Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The service was also attended by the Vice Minister and MP for Rai Coast, Kessy Sawang and Acting Secretary and CEO s and staff of different agencies under the ministry and also Vice Minister for NP&M, James Nomane and Secretary for NP&M, Kone Samuel and other staff attended.

“People, assets, departments, ministries are consecrated to God, so God can use them. Not only that, God can bless their efforts. God can take charge of their organizations and individuals and bless the human efforts, and deliver daily that only God can do and not you and me,” Maru said.

Minister Maru again observed that even after 47 years of being independence we are still lacking in the basic human rights responses. He said as minister responsible he reckoned, without God it cannot achieve anything.

“This is no normal occasion. This is a very sacred occasion, because the Pastor will invite God to come down into each or our hearts, into our organizations. Into our ministry and into our country,” Mr Maru added.

In his preaching, Pastor Willie Soso expounded on the theme scripture for the service, Jeremiah 1:5 and Psalm 127:1.

“Unless the Lord do the work and you become the follower, this is the point that our country is missing. Unless the Lord builds a house, they that build it, labour in vain,” Pastor Siso said.