Maru challenges room

The summit and Papua New Guinea Government’s aspiration to pursue the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) concept was dedicated to God in prayer at the opening, Minister of international Trade and Investment, Richard Maru delivering the opening remarks.

Minister Maru spoke passionately about harnessing the concept and challenged the room especially districts and provincial governments to work closely with the government to identify their own economic potentials through SEZ; and utilizing their resources.

“SEZs has been here in PNG for over 30 years, and we have failed. PNG has to learn from our own mistakes and also the mistakes of other countries; and also learn from the success of this time under the Marapek Government’s drive to give SEZs a new lease of life following the successful enactment of the 2019 SEZ legislation, we need to now make it work,” stated Minister Maru.

He said despite the legislation and the setup of the SEZ Authority, PNG doesn’t have a policy, lack a Master Plan and Development plans for SEZs.

“With hosting the summit, it will help us to learn from other countries on how they have made theirs work. We must learn from our experts and what they will present at the summit. PNG must now follow a new road map to successful develop SEZs and enjoy similar benefits.”

Minister Maru finished off his closing remarks by calling for partnership and collaboration to embrace the concept as a vital government agenda to transform Papua New Guinea’s economic standing.