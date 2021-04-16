Maru becomes PFP Leader

Minister Maru, who was previously in the People’s National Congress Party, made the move in February this year but delayed announcing the move because of the death of Grand Chief Sir Micheal Somare. His membership with the PFP was officially confirmed by the Registrar of Political Parties on the 17th of February this year.

PFP President, Pastor Dominic Krasombi, and Party Secretary General, Sir Peter Honale were present to show their support. Patron of the party, Luther Wenge was not present but was represented by his son, Mathew Wenge.

Party President Pastor Dominic Krasombi said “ We are extremely grateful to have a leader of honourable Maru’s Calibre, qualities and proven track record of talking less and achieving more. Maru’s work in transforming his rural district and creating economic opportunities for his people gives us hope that his leadership of PFP will be people-focused. After all, ‘people-first’ is what we exist for.”

Minister Maru thanked the Patron and executives of the PFP for accepting him as party leader and said his move was made with a clear motive to put people first .

“I am very humbled and I have a great sense of responsibility and I assure the executives of the PFP and people of Morobe and PNG that I will do my utmost to provide the best leadership I can. This party will be a major player in the 2022 elections.”

Minister Maru added that he made a conscious decision to leave the PNC as its deputy leader and join the PFP and said that although he was offered many positions in government and leadership, he was a man of principle and would not be bought.

“I would like to thank the people of Yangoru-Saussia for the trust and mandate given to me and assure them that their vote will not be bought. I have been in parliament for eight years and I am tired of seeing members saying one thing and doing the opposite. We should put God first and our people first before us. And that is what People First Party stands for – to put people first.”

“I have decided to join a new party and become its leader because I firmly believe that political parties are only names. Most of the parties are about individuals, theyre about leaders who want to hang onto power and party leadership forever. Im not interested in one man enriching himself and staying in power forever. I want to inform the people of Morobe and PNG that this will be a different party, we are going to turn this party into a national institution, a party that will be owned by the people of PNG.”

Minister Maru also stated that the PFP will not be supporting a Vote of No Confidence and will be supporting the Marape government in the next 18 months to build the countrys economy and sustain it through the COVID-19 pandemic and the harder times that are coming.

Miinister Maru said he has already been receiving calls from interested members, and is encouraging those who want to join the party to get in touch with them.