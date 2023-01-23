Maru adamant to connect PNG to Indonesia

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru made these remarks when meeting with Indonesian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Adriana Supandy in Port Moresby on Friday 20 January.

He said both countries must also look at having a sports relationship to build people-to-people relationship in addition to our students going to study in Indonesian Universities and Colleges.

“When I first took office last year, I made a bold statement that Indonesia will be the highest trade priority of Papua New Guinea in this term of parliament,” said Minister Maru.

“My Ministry and Department will work to translate my statement to concrete and tangible actions and results.”