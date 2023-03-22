Marsudi brought up to speed

PNG Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko had the opportunity to inform his counterpart Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi on the ratification of the long outstanding bilateral arrangements between the two countries from the PNG side.

He also spoke on the Basic Border Agreement signed in 2013, the Visa Waiver Agreement signed in 2015 and the PNG NEC approval of the PNG/Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi was informed of the re-establishment of Air Service routes in agreed designated ports of entry between the two countries.

Minister Tkatchenko commented that he would like to see peoples of the two countries working side by side recognizing the Melanesian heritage that both countries have and Indonesia as a welcomed partner in the Pacific.

Tkatchenko notified the discussions on the regional cooperation and stability within the region and shared PNG’s leading in concluding several bilateral security arrangements such as the PNG/United States of America Ship Rider Agreement and Defense Cooperation Agreement along with the PNG/Australia Bilateral Security Treaty all these efforts go towards establishing a safer and stable Pacific region.

He looks forward to welcome Indonesian President Joko Widodo to PNG in July and Marsudi’s visit to PNG next month.