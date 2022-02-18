Markham Village Applauded

The people of far-flung Intsi village, in Morobe’s Umi-Atzera Rural LLG, are a rare breed of people who work hard to bring service into their community.

So far, they have manually established their road network, built an elementary and primary school and are well on their way to achieving the “smart village” concept with the building of 10 modern homes.

Because of their resourcefulness, Iguan committed a portable sawmill that will boost their efforts in building modern homes for every family in the village.

Iguan and the Markham District Development Authority executives also gave the community an SME truck and opened their footbridge, which was destroyed during the 1993 landslide.

Speaking at the opening of the projects yesterday, the MP applauded the villagers for their hard work.

“Bikos yu hatwok man, na yu pilim hevi stap, em had lo mi mekim narapla decision. (I couldn’t make any other decision because you are hard workers and you felt the pain.)

“Antap lo sevis yu kisim pinis, mi tok em orait, givim sevis antap lo sevis i stap pinis. (On the service that you brought to the community yourselves, I said that’s fine, I’ll deliver another service on top of what you already have.)

“Ol man hatwok yet, ol man tuhat, ol man yet kamapim samting ya, em nau; putim samting antap lo samting stap pinis lo em ya.” (Those who work hard, sweat and make things happen for themselves; we will add on to what is already there.)

Iguan outlined that to achieve an objective, self-confidence was paramount, and the people of Intsi, including those at Hetwara, had always believed in themselves. This made it possible for the community to achieve its goals together.

He said communities that use their initiative deserve the services that are delivered to them.

(Intsi villagers welcoming Markham MP, Koni Iguan, executives from the Markham District Development Authority and officers from the province’s community development unit)