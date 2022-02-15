Markham Ventures Into Oil Palm

This follows a meeting at Mampin village in Umi-Atzera LLG on Sunday February 13, 2022 between OPIC General-Secretary, Kepson Pupita, Morobe Provincial Administrator Bart Ipambonj and landowner leaders.

It is also in line with the vision of the Marape-led Government to economically empower people in rural areas of the country.

The Markham villagers have been waiting for more than 10 years for smallholder oil palm to take off in the valley, following the launching by former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, but to no avail.

During this time, oil palm giant New Britain Palm Oil Ltd (NBPOL), has taken up sizable chunks of land in the valley to grow oil palm as the people have watched as spectators.

OPIC has wasted no time and immediately sent two officers yesterday, Monday February 14, to be based permanently at Mutzing Government Station to get the industry up and running.

Following the meeting, Pupita, Ipambonj and landowner leaders visited the proposed site of the OPIC office at Mutzing, nursery and accommodation sites at Umi and a successful Village Oil Palm (VOP) project at Dabwa bordering Madang and Eastern Highlands provinces.

Dabwa will be the model on which to build the Markham smallholder oil palm industry.

A jubilant Pupita described Markham as the “new frontier” which had the potential to rival West New Britain, New Ireland, Northern and Milne Bay as major players in the oil palm industry.

“OPIC, with full support from the customary landowners, anticipates to set up a 2000-hectare nursery project in the Markham Plains,” Pupita said.

“The nursery will cost a total of K6.15 million and has the potential to raise 240,000 palm trees.

“Based on current market prices, this project has the potential to generate around K20.7 to K27.6 million through the sale of fresh fruit bunch per year. In respect to export earnings, we have potential to bring in K36 million to K40 million into the country.

“This money will go straight into the pockets of the local villagers engaged in oil palm cultivation.”

Pupita said OPIC had requested the Morobe Government to fund the 2000ha nursery project while it would provide the technical expertise.

The OPIC General-Secretary is in the Markham Valley this week to ensure that the project is up and running.