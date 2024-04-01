Markham opens new HQ

The new buildings include a K3.5 million district office, funded by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring and the Markham District Development Authority, and a new K250,000 Gama village courthouse, funded by the Department of Justice and Attorney General.

It has been over 10 years since Markham, let alone its headquarters at Mutzing Station, has seen development.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Koni Iguan, said this is what the 2023-2027 development plan aims to address. He said just because the Highlands Highway runs through their district does not mean that they are advanced. A majority of the population still lives in the out of reach areas in the valley, on the mountains or deep in the bushes.

“Our priority is to reach those unreached people,” he stated. “Those we are yet to reach with roads or services, we must reach them. Those of us who are living near the highway, who have access to money, who are accessing education and other government services, please work with me and we will ensure these services reach our people who are still living behind the mountains.

“This is why the 5-year development plan launched today will focus on those who are still walking the mountains, who are still looking for health services. We must reach them.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Lae, John Rosso, who is from Markham, expressed satisfaction with the construction of the state-of-the-art facility. He emphasised that this means public servants can be comfortable and better serve the people of Markham.

“I thank our public servants, the district development authority members, who worked together with our MP, and now we have a new district office there,” Rosso stated. “We have a new police station that is complemented by the district office, our health centre we recently opened and we also have a new law and justice facility situated here, and a lot more things that are being built in this little township of Mutzing.

“A lot of people go to Lae for services, for education, for work but if all rural districts build up their capacities and provide all services, people will not think about drifting to cities like Lae or Port Moresby. So, I compliment you, my Member, for this.”

Rosso further challenged the public servants to implement policies initiated by their respective policymakers, in spite of their political affiliations and opinions.

“You are there to serve the government of the day, working closely, cohesively and ensuring that the laws and policies that each government creates is carried out effectively and efficiently for – and on behalf – of the people of Papua New Guinea.

“Without good public servants, we, as Members of Parliament, would fail in implementing our policies and responsibilities.

Rosso acknowledged the Markham DDA and public servants for rolling out an “efficient” 5-year development plan that was the first in the country to be certified by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.