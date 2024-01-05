Markham DDA yet to aid landslide survivors

A landslide occurred at Umbaku, in Leron-Wantoat, at 5am on Friday, December 29th, 2023, killing three people while a young man is still missing. An unconfirmed number of people were also injured.

Houses were destroyed, food and cash crop gardens buried and water sources contaminated.

Officers from the Morobe Provincial Disaster Office provided K2,000 worth of food supplies and shelter to Matap on Wednesday, January 3rd, while the Markham District Development Authority is yet to visit the affected area.

The villagers recovered the bodies of two men and a teenage boy after the landslide and tried valiantly to search for another missing student.

“It’s difficult; it’s a large area, the ground is hard and we cannot dig through to find him,” said the Ward Five Development Committee chairman, Sinepe Kutnana.

“He was by himself in the water when the landslide occurred. We’ve been digging everywhere but to no avail so we have stopped.

“It’s almost a week now and we can only imagine the state that his body will be in. Our best option is to place a memorial at the place where we believe he was last in.”

Kutnana expressed disappointment that their own district has remained silent on the tragedy.

“It has been days since the landslide and we have not received any word from the district,” he told Lae media.

“We were on our own until the Morobe disaster office came here and faced me, giving me comfort and I am now letting them handle my problems.

“We are in Markham district; the district needs to come to our aid. Why have they abandoned us?”

This newsroom managed to get through to the Markham district administrator, Bohage Bebinaso, this morning, who urged the people to understand that public accounts are still closed.

“How can you organise? Everything is shut down; accounts are closed down.

“The disaster office has taken control of that. The DDA will come in but the assessment report is done by the disaster office,” he said.

“We are looking at it and I’m now with the disaster guys.

“I need to talk with the disaster people, what are the things that they have recommended, that’s when we will come in (with relief). The kind of assistance or support we will provide is based on the assessment report.”