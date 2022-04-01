Maritime Transport Sector Needs Support

President of the PNG Seafarers Association, Gehasa Gegesana speaking at the meeting highlighted that the government should consider enacting a Maritime Ministry that can prioritise the operation of the Maritime Industry.

He said the reason was that Maritime is one of the components of the Transport Sector, which had been marginalised in many instances in terms of allocating resources as the government focuses more on roads.

Gegesana said that the government should also consider reviving the PNG Shipping Corporation that was paced out some years back as he elaborated that PNG has the capacity to operate and manage ships.

“If the shipping corporation comes into life, and if we get small fleet to be managed under the corporation, we can do freight subsidy, we can go into little ports to make life easy, we just need the government’s support.”

“There’s lot of money under the National transport strategy, but most of it is spent on connect PNG road project,” he said.

The sub-committee heard that churches also are active partners in maritime service delivery recognizing their track record such as the Lutheran Shipping Services, which provided services to the small ports servicing isolated and remote communities.

The Subcommittee hearing from presentations made by various players in the Maritime Transport Sector noted that active coordination and collaboration among concerned stakeholders and partners is so crucial to improve service delivery including inclusive participation from disability, disadvantaged communities, youth, women and most importantly provincial governments. Such critical need is maritime infrastructure like jetties, designation of berthing bays for various types of ships and boats, provision of navigational aids, etc.

Institute of National Affairs Director, Paul Barker added that one of the notable strategy was for all agriculture roads and maritime infrastructures like jetties to be linked in with provincial government and other systems for planning on sustainability and accessibility.

This was to ensure that infrastructures are built to serve its practical purpose, as without proper planning and survey some infrastructures can be idle, which is waste of resources.

Meanwhile, it was revealed at the meeting that development of the Freight Subsidy Policy Framework by the Department of Transport has been handicapped by deviation of its budget allocation to other sectors.

The sub-committee urged relevant agencies to work together on the “Transport Freight Subsidy Policy” as it is such an important initiative.

If the Government endorse this policy and allocate resources for effective implementation, it would go a long way in improving the livelihood of over 80 percent of the country’s population who depend very much on rural agriculture.

The sub-committee encouraged all to put their different interests aside to progress on major impact project initiatives such as this.