Maritime Transport Sector Need Support

PNG Seafarers Association President, Gehasa Gegesana stated this during the recent Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Councils’ (CIMC) Sea Transport Sub-Committee meeting.

He said Maritime is one of the components of the Transport Sector that had been marginalized in terms of allocating resources compared to government’s focus on roads.

Mr Gegesana said that the government should also consider reviving the PNG Shipping Corporation that was phased out some years back.

“If the shipping corporation comes into life, and if we get small fleet to be managed under the corporation, we can do freight subsidy, we can go into little ports to make life easy, we just need the government’s support,” he said.

“There’s lot of money under the National transport strategy, but most of it is spent on Connect PNG road project.”

He further called for maritime infrastructure like jetties, designation of berthing bays for various types of ships and boats.

Players in the Maritime Transport Sector noted that active coordination and collaboration among concerned stakeholders and partners is so crucial to improve service delivery.

Institute of National Affairs Director, Paul Barker added that one of the notable strategy was for all agriculture roads and maritime infrastructures like jetties to be linked with provincial government and other systems for planning on sustainability and accessibility.

This was to ensure that infrastructures are built to serve its practical purpose, as without proper planning and survey some infrastructures can be idle and is a waste of resources.