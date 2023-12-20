Marita Festival Launched

Their presence highlighted a shared dedication to celebrating Jimi's diverse cultural heritage.

Elevating its status, the National Cultural Commission officially designates the Marita Festival as an annual affair, solidifying its role as a cultural cornerstone.

With growing traction, the festival is poised to drive sustainable development, foster economic growth, and safeguard the region's rich traditions.

The collaborative synergy of governmental bodies, local authorities, and the community positions Marita at the forefront, symbolising pride, prosperity, and unity for the people of Jimi.

This vibrant celebration will resonate as a catalyst for positive transformation in the region.