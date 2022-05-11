Marine Research Guidelines essential for students

Department Secretary Dr. Eric Kwa said the research guidelines provide basic information or the main steps and processes to assist competent International Marine Science Research Organization who are interested in carrying about Marine Scientific research in PNG waters.

The Marine Scientific Research Guidelines 2021 is set in place for mostly developed countries to undertake research and lead to the development of particular pharmaceuticals and certain technological items in PNG with having the right to the research and discovery.

Dr. ric Kwa said it is essential in the conditions for applicants to engage with students from higher institutions.

He said, “As we speak we have 3 applications for research in our waters. With these guidelines they are required to pay fees and set conditions. For example, when they come to vet in New Ireland they mustn’t go to Manus, so we can monitor.”

“The other important element to these guidelines is that when they come in, they must partner with a Papua New Guinea higher institution of learning. So when they come in they must engage people from UPNG, UOT, UOG, or Marine Fisheries College. Higher institutions of learning must be engaged with these foreign researchers so the idea is to also build capacity and transfer knowledge and our people are also part of the discovery in the process,” Dr Kwa added.

Lecturer for the School of Natural and Physical Sciences at the University of PNG, John Genolagani, was excited at the Marine Scientific Research guidelines being a great milestone for PNG.

He said, “One of the trends that I have seen over the years is that most of these students who are well aware and familiar with the ocean tend to go into non-science programs, whereas the students who absolutely have no background on the Marine diversity have taken a big interest on oceans.”

“Oceans is the next frontier in Papua New Guinea and all over the world and there is so much that we have to learn and understand.

“These research guidelines is also an opportunity for Papua New Guinea, not for the academics and researchers, but the students. So I urge the upcoming students to have an interest and be involved in the activities in the marine,” Genolagani said.