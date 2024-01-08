Marine conservation alliance in PNG

The partnership, announced on December 4, 2023, aims to tackle the escalating threats of IUU fishing, pollution, climate change, and potential seabed mining, all of which endanger the country's diverse marine ecosystems.

Papua New Guinea, home to some of the world's most varied marine life, plans to expand its marine protected areas (MPAs) over the next decade. The ambitious targets set include reaching 4 percent coverage by 2024, 10 percent by 2026, and 15 percent by 2027.

This aligns with international goals, including the 30 x 30 target of CBD's Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goal 14 targets.

Marinas Guardian will play a pivotal role by providing CEPA with technical expertise and financial support to enhance and manage MPAs effectively. The organization will also collaborate with local communities to raise awareness about the significance of marine conservation and work towards creating sustainable livelihoods dependent on healthy marine ecosystems.

CEPA's acting managing director, Jude Tukuliya, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the essential role of MPAs in protecting marine biodiversity, traditional values, and unique cultures, and ensuring the sustainability of coastal communities and Papua New Guinea's economy.

The collaboration is viewed as a "win-win" for the nation, promising to secure its marine heritage for future generations.