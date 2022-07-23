Marie Stopes PNG Gets K1mil Help

The project funding support will go primarily to aid Public Sector Strengthening activities, with a small outreach pilot program in all Southern Highlands, Gulf and Hela Provinces.

Country Director, Angelyn Famudi in her opening remarks said that MSPNG does well in its efforts to reach even those in the furthermost parts of the country with whatever means necessary and as such feats require support, OSF has come into play with funding that will help to reach far in the PSS activities.

“As PNG is known to have one of the highest recorded infant mortality rates in the Asia Pacific Region, this renewed partnership between Oil Search Foundation and MSPNG is a necessary approach to addressing needs in Family Planning Service Delivery and Health Systems Planning,” said Ms Famudi.

Service delivery between both organizations was in operation for about 3 years until COVID disabled operations for a time leaving MSPNG to face certain challenges.

Jean Martin, OSF Chief Programs Officer, in her brief address said OSF is really excited about this partnership and that OSF’s relationship with MSPNG is really significant and certainly in the areas that they work in.

“As the Oil Search Foundation, our major donor is SANTOS and we do have a keen interest in our Southern Highlands and Hela province. We are keen to support our future health partners to address Family Planning.

“Therefore, Marie Stopes is such a good partner and we’ve already had the experience of working together and we have tested the approaches and other to be able to leave a sustainable legacy behind in terms of family planning,” said Ms Martin.

MSPNG Service Delivery Director, Andrew Kirima spoke on MSPNG’s main focus of the project concerning the Public Sector Strengthening and Mobile Clinical Outreach.

PPS is to build the capacity of the government and church health workers in providing a range of family planning methods within the health facilities.

Mr Kirima elaborated that the Mobile Clinical Outreach shows that MSPNG currently operates with eight mobile teams across the country and they travel via vehicles, boats, flights and on foot to reach sites whilst also working with PHAs in the various provinces.

This outreach is effective in reaching isolated and hard-to-reach communities and vulnerable population groups.