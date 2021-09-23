Marie Stopes Marks World Contraception Day

He made this call when marking World Contraception Day (WCD) today. Dr Ayres said: “To secure a healthy future for us all, we must invest in family planning supplies and services both in Papua New Guinea and around the world and double down on our commitment to support people in achieving full access to reproductive health services,”

Launched in 2007, WCD is commemorated each year on 26 September. The day was set aside to help raise awareness on contraception to enable young people and women of reproductive age make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

“We encourage all family planning and sexual and reproductive health partners and stakeholders to support the country in celebrating and commemorating the day,” Dr Ayres said.

He added that 214 million women of reproductive age around the world, who wanted to avoid pregnancy but are not using modern contraceptive method.

“Globally, unintended pregnancies contribute to poor maternal and child health and can carry steep social and economic costs for women in their families,” Dr Ayres said.

He said young people need real information and tools to avoid unintended pregnancy.

“When young people are educated and are able to choose whether or when and how many children to have, it not only improves their health but also affects their lives journey, improving their ability to stay in school, get an education, pursue meaningful careers and invest back into their communities,” he said.

He added that access to contraceptive and family planning services is a fundamental human right and health systems must be able to adapt to respond to crises to ensure the continuity of care.

MSPNG will hold celebration of the World Contraception Day tomorrow at their Gordons office in NCD.