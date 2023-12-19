Marching against rising law and order in ENB

The march commenced at the Ralum Police headquarters and ended at the Kokopo main market.

ENB Governor Michael Marum, Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources and Gazelle MP Jelta Wong, Provincial Administrator Levi Mano, the police, Correctional Services, public servants and NGOs participated in the protest.

Governor Marum said the march is a follow-up of a peace walk that was held at the beginning of this year.

“However, we marched again to show that there are still no changes to law and order in the province,” he said.

He pointed out that addressing law and order in the province is a shared responsibility.

“We expect every stakeholder to participate, that includes business houses, communities and every individual to show that you are concerned about the rise in criminal activities in the province,” he said.

Marum urged locals to assist authorities in any way they can to help reduce crimes in the province.

Gazelle MP Jelta Wong said the surge in law and order issues in the province has taken its toll on businesses and ordinary people.

He said that in the last three months, the total loss to businesses due to closure and armed hold-ups in the province stood at an estimated K30 million.

Wong added that everyone is responsible for striving to practice common sense in whatever they do to avoid law and order issues.