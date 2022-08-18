Marape Welcomed to PM’s Department

After a week since he was re-elected unopposed on the floor of Parliament, the Prime Minister was ushered back to his official office.

PM Marape when welcomed spoke about the importance of the work they hold in supporting and yielding the PNG Vision 2050.

He took the opportunity to remind the department of the importance in the roles each of the managers and staff members play in driving the work of the government across the departments in achieving the two laid out visions.

“The country is going through many challenges but nothing is insurmountable. We all need to make a concerted effort to make a difference. The road to reconstruction started three years ago,” he said.

PM Marape wants to see Vision 2050, as the benchmark destination to work toward and revisit what the government committed to since 2019.

“We are not a new government but a continuing government. We will not reinvent the wheel, but continue on what we said we will do, what we have done, and what we must do going forward to make our country great,” he said.

PANGU Pati staff were reminded of the mandate by the people of PNG, in leading the government. He asked for their total commitment and support to achieving the targets set under the plans.

PM Marape said to continue delivering his plans in governance reforms, economic growth, connecting the country, and empowering the rural people of PNG.