Governor for Manus, Charlie Benjamin nominated the leader of PANGU Pati. The nomination was seconded by Finschaffen MP Renbo Paita and closed by the Governor for Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto.

97 parliamentarians voted for Marape. Ialibu-Pangia MP, Peter O’Neill and Maprik MP Gabriel Kapris left the chambers so as not to participate in the election of a Prime Minister.

Marape was headed to Government House to be sworn-in.