Marape urge students to respect the law

Marape said the country's laws were established as the foundation for this country by the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and by respecting the law, it shows a sense of respect to the late founding father.

Marape made this statement during the Sana Memorial Program hosted by the University of Papua New Guinea students yesterday evening at the university campus.

Marape said 15th August 1975 marked the establishment of the Constitution of PNG, and there are laws in the Constitution that govern Papua New Guinea. He is concerned that generations today disrespect these very laws.

“The constitution that hangers the fundamental foundation of a nation must be respected at all times. Additionally, when you respect the rule of law you respect yourself and others around you,” Mapare said

He said late Somare had a vision for this country and he never at one time put his people first, rather he put PNG first. Creating the Constitution was his vision to ensure Papua New Guineans are protected by law.

The Prime Minister said that as future leaders of this country, the students must practice the ability to respect the rule of law, which will set the pace for future generations to follow.

“As future leaders you have your rights governed by the Constitution but when you put to practice the ability to respect your colleagues, you will create a brighter future for yourself and others that will come after you,” Marape added.