Marape urge citizens to be proactive

He said laziness is a factor of high unemployment rate and law and order issues.

Marape made this comment at the Sponsors Night of the World Indigenous Business Forum on Wednesday 13th September.

“Ninety-seven percent of the land is owned by indigenous Papua New Guineans, how do we work to lead production, export, and connectivity in the region,” he said.

PM Marape said he was embarrassed during his recent visit to France when he witnessed the country’s huge access to market and their production sector being massive.

“During my recent visit to France, they said the market is here for everything you produce, I have no answer to tell them that I am not producing because my citizens are not producing,” Marape said.

He said the business forum will be the platform that indigenous people around the world will show to PNG what they have produced.

Marape urge citizens to be productive, innovative, and find that desire to do something for themselves and for the country.