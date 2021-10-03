Marape thanks partners for peace process

While providing an update to the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York recently, the Prime Minister thanked all the countries that had given a hand to PNG to return peace to the war-torn island.

"I would like to put on record our sincere appreciation to our valued bi-lateral and multi-lateral development partners - Australia, European Union, Japan, China, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom and the United Nations system - for their continuing commitment and support towards the Bougainville peace process.

"I acknowledge the strong support by the United Nations in chairing the consultation process, and supporting the initial engagement of a moderator for these talks.

"There is a clear recognition by both parties that much more work remains to be done in this critical phase and that constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and partnership is crucial for a long-lasting political settlement of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

"My government is realistic about our capacity challenges to successful peacebuilding and sustaining peace,” said Prime Minister Marape.

This is Marape's first UN speech since the Referendum of 2019 during which Bougainvilleans largely voted for independence.