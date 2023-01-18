Marape thanks Aust for assistance

Prime Minister James Marape said this on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, when commenting on the recent visit by Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

“We do not want the moment of the visit of PM Albanese to be wasted,” Marape said.

“There have been many bilateral meetings and visits, but this one was historic, in that he also addressed our Parliament.

“Australia is committed to addressing all the outstanding issues with us. I have already written a letter to PM Albanese thanking his for the visit and the issues that he raised.

“If you listened to his speech, he talked about increasing the trade relationships between our two countries, including in agriculture and food production.

“PM Albanese also talked about increased people-to-people relationships, addressing visa issues, exchange programmes between our police and military, public service, interventions in health and infrastructure, among others.

In Parliament today, PM Marape thanked all MPs for allowing PM Albanese to address Parliament last Thursday.

He said he would present a full report on PM Albanese’s visit later to Parliament.

“I thank everyone for allowing the guest of our country, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, to have a presence in our Parliament and address our people,” PM Marape said.

“A big thank you to all MPs, from the Speaker down, for allowing him to be in our Parliament last Thursday.

“On Friday, he visited Wewak where he paid his respect to the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, as well as visited one or two other places.

“We had an official farewell and send-off in Wewak, and he made a transition out of Port Moresby (back to Australia).”