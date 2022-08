The Attorney General made these statements to correct a misstatement that was made yesterday regarding the PM’s position.

“The Prime Minister, under Section 147 of the Constitution remains in office until Parliament elects a new Prime Minister.

“There is no vacuum in terms of the Office of the Prime Minister at the moment until next week Tuesday,” he said.

James Marape remains the Prime Minister until next week Tuesday, 9th August, when the 11th Parliament resumes.