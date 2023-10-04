Marape refutes claims

“We have invested more in the Public Investment Programme (PIP) than any other government to date. Allocating 40 per cent of the National Budget to PIP surpasses the efforts of our predecessors,” stated PM Marape.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation of the Highlands Highway as a prime example of their comprehensive approach to development, contrasting it with the "cut and paste" methods of the previous administration.

“The Highlands Highway, spanning from Kagamuga Airport to Nadzab Airport, has undergone a world-class rehabilitation," he emphasised.

“The final phase of this rehabilitation, which includes two-lane bridges between Kagamuga and Nadzab, is currently underway. Furthermore, our commitment extends to rehabilitating major highways nationwide, including Hiritano, Magi, New Britain, Sepik, Ramu and Manus.”

He further said “Our efforts also encompass smaller roads, missing links, wharves, jetties, airstrips, and airports. The inauguration of the new international airport at Nadzab is a testament to our infrastructure development initiatives.”

Marape underscored the importance of infrastructure investment in driving economic growth.

“People should not be concerned when the Government secures concessional loans with extended repayment periods.

“Our Government secures loans with a five-year grace period and favourable interest rates of 1 to 2 per cent, ensuring long-term sustainability.”

He reassured the nation that projects such as the Highlands Highway and Nadzab International Airport are designed to bolster the economy.

“Our interventions in ports across the country, including Popondetta, Rabaul, Kimbe, Lae, Port Moresby, Madang, Buka, Wewak, and Vanimo, will significantly boost our economy."

The Prime Minister urged the public to take advantage of the newly developed infrastructure.

“Our Government doesn't boast loudly, but the outcomes of our infrastructure development will become increasingly apparent over the next five years. I appeal to our citizens to engage in agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and tourism, contribute to the development of our nation, and safeguard our law and order.”