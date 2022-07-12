Marape Is PM Until Writs Return: Rosso

Rosso said, “It’s pretty clear, until the writs are returned, then he (Marape) still remains as Prime Minister of the country.”

Rosso states that the law is specific on that.

“You can’t have a country that has no government in place. It’s similar to every other country.

Rosso explains, “We understand that there will be a change of government but as pointed out earlier, every country needs management in place. It needs to run effectively.

“We are in government until the return of writs.

Rosso said the current government are ‘quite aware’ taking into consideration a change of government and states, “We do not make any major decisions until the writs are returned.”