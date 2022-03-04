Marape Mourns Death Of Samb

The Prime Minister said according to information that he received from Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe, Samb died at 12.18pm (UAE time) yesterday, Thursday March 3rd, 2022 at a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Marape said Samb was on official duties at the trade exposition in Dubai promoting Papua New Guinea as an investment destination in his capacity as the Minister for Commerce and Trade.

He said: “Hon. Samb was a true, zealous defender of our country and our rights as far as taking back more in our natural resources is concerned.

“He was one of the stalwarts of Loloata, one of the members in the group of politicians in Loloata camp, never succumbing to inducements especially short-term inducements that are associated with politics and power play.

“He was my strongest fighter of corruption in my group of leaders. We have truly lost a great warrior of our country.”

The Prime Minister said Samb was a zealous defender of our people’s right in the corruption fight, in every level of engagement.

The PM said the late MP was also a fearless defender of people’s rights and on a personal note was one of the closest people who guided the Prime Minister and sometimes argued with him on country matters.

“On behalf of Pangu Pati and his colleagues on the floor of Parliament, we are truly shocked. But God gives and God rests.

“To the people of Goilala and Central Province, his family and associates, his memory, principles and ideals will guide those of us still here to do the right thing, for his family and people of Goilala, Central Province and Papua New Guinea.”