Marape meets President Ondimba

Upon arrival at the Leon Mba International Airport, he was received by the Prime Minister for Gabon, Alain Claude Bilie By Nze along with a ceremonial Gabonese welcome.

After a brief meeting with his Gabonese counterpart, PM Marape paid a courtesy call on Gabon President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, where they discussed agendas of mutual benefit as well as ways forward on preserving our rainforests.

“I am honoured to be here to attend this auspicious event and participate in it,” Marape said.

“I look forward to the discussions by the Presidents of the Republics of Gabon and France and other leaders on how we can protect and preserve the rainforests of the world in a sustainable manner.

“I am confident we will achieve a positive outcome from this Summit,” Marape reiterated.

He said he expects to move away from presenting the same statements and hearing the global community continuously reminding us to preserve our environment at annual conferences such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings and the United Nations General Assembliesd.

Before his attendance at the One Forest Summit, tomorrow, PM Marape is expected to meet with corporate investors like Total Energy as well as the European Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen