Marape meets Korean Envoy

It is reported that they discussed ways to further enhance the cordial Papua New Guinea Korea diplomatic relations established on May 19, 1976.

These relations have been described as being warm, friendly and constructive covering many different areas at varying levels from economic, social, cultural and people-to-people relations.

The meeting also facilitated discussions on increasing economic cooperation to boost current relations, the PNG government’s stance in downstream processing, fisheries, health and police cooperation among other high-level matters of importance.

Both countries relations have grown over the years, with Korea also standing to support PNG in its efforts in climate change mitigation and adaption, and peace building.

Korea is supporting a five-year, half a million USD program to spur rural development in PNG.

Along with this Korea is implementing a three-year, three-million dollar peace building, and conflict-mitigation project in Hela and Southern Highlands provinces launched in 2021.