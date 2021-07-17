Marape Intervenes For Island States

He has asked that economic bubbles be created through bilateral agreements.

PM Marape asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and developed APEC Economics to work with small countries like PNG and Smaller Island States, whose economies are dependent on exports and tourism in economic recovery, while protecting the health of the people during these pandemic times.

The Prime Minister said while the world is pushing for vaccination to enable opening of borders, vaccination is a challenge for PNG due to conflicting information on social media, which is making people hesitant to get vaccinated.

He said this is greatly affecting the reopening of borders to enable economic recovery and growth.

The Prime Minister also thanked the IMF, Australia and Japan for their budget support to PNG, but economic recovery is still a challenge due to borders shutting down as a result of COVID-19.

Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva agreed with PM Marape that the pandemic has affected the PNG economy because it is dependent on exports of resources and tourism.

Georgieva also agreed that bilateral trade arrangements can be utilized by PNG and other Smaller Island States with help from their bilateral partners.

World Health Organization's Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme Dr. Michael Ryan also agreed that health and economic health go hand in hand.

He said if the health of the people is not well, economic recovery will not happen and if the health of the economy is not well, the health of the people will be affected as well.

Dr. Ryan said therefore to achieve a balance, a bridge must be built on both sides, health of the people and health of the economy, so that they meet in the middle to find a balance.