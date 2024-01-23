Marape heads review of Treasury

The Prime Minister in a recent media release expressed his commitment to thoroughly investigate key issues affecting the country in his capacity as Treasurer.

Marape revealed a look into key areas of ongoing concern for Papua New Guinea. And looks forward to a complete review that aligns with the government’s commitment to economic stability and the well-being of the people.

“I will look into major issues affecting the country such as foreign exchange, the Central Bank, national fuel security, how fiscal and monetary policy can work in tandem, and many others,” Prime Minister Marape affirmed.

“I am not taking anything away from Ling-Stuckey, as during his term, he elevated the role of Treasurer over the four challenging years. He will be assisting me as we undertake a holistic review of the Treasury, including its relationships with National Planning and Monitoring, Finance, and the Central Bank.”

Over the next three to four weeks, Prime Minister Marape outlined his plan to reposition the Treasury, emphasising the importance of finding solutions for outstanding economic issues, particularly foreign exchange and the national fuel security issue involving Puma Energy.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to scrutinise the events at the end of the 2023 financial year to prepare the 2023 Final Budget Outcome (FBO) for Parliament by March 31, per legal requirements.

Prime Minister Marape also revealed a closer look into tax regimes.

“I will also engage with the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) to examine the best tax modalities, including personal income tax, corporate income tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other associated taxes. The tax review aims to align with PANGU Pati’s people-centred approach, exemplified by initiatives like the K20,000 tax threshold, a first in our country.”

PM Marape also stressed the concerns on the impact of the 13-year Fiscal Plan, to achieve a debt-free country by 2033.

“The tax review will not compromise Ling-Stuckey’s fiscal plan. It will encompass the earnings from key projects such as the Papua LNG Project, P’nyang LNG Project, Pasca LNG, the Wildebeest LNG prospect, Wafi-Golpu Mine, and the New Porgera Mine.”