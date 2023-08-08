Marape hails landowners for hydropower development

The monumental K770 million hydropower Project, situated along the Brown River in Central, is set to commence operations next month.

Marape commended the proactive approach of Edevu landowners, exemplifying effective collaboration with foreign investors as a model for other landholders across the nation.

Acknowledging the commitment of PNG Hydro Development Ltd and its managing director, Allan Guo, as well as the Chinese financier, Prime Minister Marape hailed their unwavering dedication to the project since its inception in 2009.

In particular, he highlighted their perseverance during the challenging times posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The dedication demonstrated by Mr Guo and his team amidst the global adversity caused by COVID-19 is truly remarkable. It serves as a testament to the confidence of an international investor in Papua New Guinea's potential," Marape said.