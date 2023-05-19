Marape: FIPIC on schedule

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join other Pacific Island leaders and Prime Minister James Marape on Monday May 22nd for the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

Prime Minister James Marape says preparations for the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation on May 22 is on schedule, and within budget. Marape appeals to Papua New Guineans to embrace the leaders who will be arriving in Port Moresby for the forum.

“We will be meeting as scheduled on Monday. The India Prime Minister is coming in 10 o’clock Sunday night, full protocols will be accorded to him with a 19-man gun salute, our Defence Force receiving him at the airport, same protocols bestowed to the Fijian Prime Minister except that myself will be physically at the airport to receive him.

“I just want to appeal to our people, as Melanesians, and as Papua New Guineans, we are hospitable people, we rise up together as one to welcome our leaders from the Pacific, our friend and leader of the 1.4 billion people of India is flying into our country on Sunday night.”

Marape says the arrival of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens up a third dimension into PNG’s geo-politics.

“And as he steps into our country, for us it opens up third dimension. Third dimension into our geo-political relationships. We have our traditional allies in the traditional defined West, we have our traditional allies in the East, and most closer to home the Asian economies and Asian countries. But with India now coming in with specific bilateral meeting with PNG and a greater focus on Pacific…

It opens up for us a new dimension and for us the security of a place available for market, for commerce, for trade, and for sourcing technical capacity, sourcing other capacities we may source in as far as bilateral relationship is concerned.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister announced that US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken will be arriving in Port Moresby on Monday May 22nd around 4pm, shortly after the departure of Prime Minister Modi, the same afternoon.