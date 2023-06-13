Marape files official complaint

In response to the widely circulated allegations made by self-proclaimed 'Think Tank', Samson Komati on social media, PM Marape stated, "I will be filing a complaint with the Police to initiate an inquiry into the serious allegations he has made against the Police and the Government."

Marape further questioned Komati's credentials as a 'Think Tank' by asking if he had reviewed the 15-volume Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) Commission of Inquiry (COI) report, which was presented to him by Chief Commissioner Sir Salamo Injia on April 5, 2022.

The Prime Minister clarified that in matters involving white-collar crimes like the UBS case, where Papua New Guinea suffered a loss of over K3 billion, it is imperative to allow the Police to carry out their duties in accordance with the rule of law.

Emphasising the principle of "innocent until proven guilty," PM Marape stated that there was no need for public speculation or debate on a matter that is currently before the court, referring to the case involving O'Neill.

He reiterated that the Police were simply carrying out their mandated duties and that the court would determine O'Neill's innocence or guilt.

Police on Monday called in O'Neill for questioning regarding allegations of perjury during the UBS COI.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the false claims made by Komati on social media, alleging that the COI found nothing against O'Neill and that the Ombudsman Commission's investigation into the UBS loan also yielded no evidence against him.

Furthermore, PM Marape criticised Komati's questioning of Commissioner Manning's decision to call in O'Neill for questioning.

He stressed that Komati's attempt to establish a connection between the UBS COI case against O'Neill and the Supreme Court matter filed by O'Neill was unfounded, as the two are distinct and separate issues.