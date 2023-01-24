Marape farewells NZ outgoing PM

He said this today (Tuesday, January 24, 2023) after PM Ardern announced last Thursday (January 19, 2023) that she would resign as New Zealand Labour leader and prime minister by February 7, 2023, pending a leadership election.

“Prime Minister Ardern was one the first world leaders I met, in February 2020, on one of my first official overseas engagements to New Zealand as Prime Minister,” Marape said.

“We have also met at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 and 2022 in New York City, Pacific Islands Forum in Suva in 2022 and APEC in 2022 in Bangkok.

“I thank her for the good working relationship she has established with PNG since 2019, as well as her work towards establishing good rapport with Pacific island countries.

“I wish Prime Minister Ardern, who in 2017 became the world's youngest female head of government at age 37, the very best as she prepares to move out of the Office of Prime Minister.

“I look forward to working with the incoming New Zealand Prime Minister to further foster good relations between New Zealand and PNG, as well as work together at regional and global forums.”