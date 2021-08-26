Marape Encourages ‘Whistle Blowers’

He said this in the recent Parliament session when answering a question from Unggai-Bena MP, Benny Allan, on alleged cases of corruption and inefficiency within the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations.

Mr Allan, citing an internal audit report leaked by a whistleblower, claimed “systematic corruption” was rampant within the department and other departments and agencies of government.

Prime Minister Marape, on behalf of Labour and Industrial Relations Minister, Tomait Kapili welcomed such a question by Unggai-Bena MP.

He told Mr Allan to put his question in writing to Minister Kapili and himself (PM), together with a copy of the internal audit report, for an investigation into the allegations.

“I give you my full assurance that we will look into these issues raised by the Unggai-Bena MP.

“When corruption happens within the government system, it is something we must address and in this instance, I commend the whistleblower for bringing out these issues,” PM Marape said

He said: “I assure the whistleblower that you are protected under the Whistle Blowers Act. I encourage such whistle blowing to go on so that we can fight issues of corruption.

“Corruption, whether big or small, is corruption. I thank the whistle blower for this report, which has already been given to police, but they have not addressed it, resulting in the MP (Allan) bringing it to Parliament.

“Police should address reports of corruption which are given to them, instead of just leaving files or complaints lying around, and collecting dust.”

Prime Minister Marape said the Government had passed the Whistle Blowers Act, as well as established the Independent Commission against Corruption to address issues of corruption.

“We leaders are also under scrutiny for corruption, and so, we do not tolerate systematic corruption within our rank-and-file.