Marape describes late Akoitai as ‘Kwila’ for peace

He said this at the late Akoita’s funeral and burial in Togarau village in Wakunai, Central Bougainville. The Prime Minister joined Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroama, Bougainville leaders, public servants and the people for the funeral and burial service of the late leader.

President Toroama, in a moving and symbolic gesture, presented the flags of Bougainville and PNG to the son of late Akoitai, Nathan.

Member for Kairuku-Hiri, Peter Isoaimo and Moresby North-West MP Lohia Boe Samuel, accompanied the Prime Minister, while Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP, Petrus Thomas, represented the Opposition.

“I want to pass on my deepest condolences and we are here to witness the laying to rest of a kwila of both Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.”

He said that late Akotai was one of the leaders who advocated for peace during the decade-long conflict.

“Late Sam Akoitai looked ahead of that time, saying that what was needed was not fighting by guns, but peace.

“I stand here as Prime Minister, to thank this leader and many others, including President Toroama, who were instrumental in restoring peace to Bougainville and Papua New Guinea, so that we can live as brothers and sisters and work forward,” the Prime Minster said.

“I am here to give my big thank you and salute this soldier of peace on Bougainville. He was among those who were very instrumental right up to his passing.

“I salute and pay respect to an icon of peace, an icon of restoration of relationship between Bougainville and PNG. Thank you very much to the family, the clan, district, electorate and Bougainville."

Marape recalled a recent meeting with late Akoitai, at last month’s Bougainville-PNG talks in Port Moresby, during which he talked passionately about Bougainville and PNG going forward.

He said the late MP had a close relationship with the Highlands people during his life, including late Hela Governor, Anderson Agiru.

“May his memory bind us and unite us as we work towards the future to find a lasting solution to Bougainville.

“May his memory strengthen us into the spaces that he, Bougainville and the PNG would have wanted.”