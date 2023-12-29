Marape declares end to neglect of Kagua-Eave

The Prime Minister made this announcement on December 28, 2023, when launching the Kagua-Erave Five-Year District Development Plan and inaugurating two crucial road projects under the flagship 'Connect PNG' program: the upgrading and sealing of both Mukiri-Erave Road and Rinditah-Kware Road. These vital roads are pivotal in connecting the region to the Gulf-Southern Highlands Highway.

PM Marape also presented K5 million to the Kagua-Erave District to initiate the plan.

Commending Southern Highlands Governor William Powi, for his visionary approach to the province's development, Prime Minister Marape also acknowledged the foresight of Kagua-Erave MP Maina Pano in driving progress at the district level.

The Prime Minister emphasized, "Kagua-Erave must no longer be the 'back page.' You host Gobe and Kutubu oil projects, so how can you continue to remain backward?"

Marape also reflected back in time when the late Anderson Agiru, former Southern Highlands (and later Hela) Governor, advocated for roads in the province through this slogan, "No roads, no oil."

The Prime Minister noted, "The oil wells are drying up now, and there are still no roads.”

"I want to tell the people of Kagua-Erave and Southern Highlands, and the neighboring areas of Gulf and Western provinces, that if past national governments have not done this for you, I am sorry. I am here today to respect you as a 'garden' of Papua New Guinea, which supplies money to the country, to assure you that there is hope for a better future.”

Highlighting the significance of Kagua-Erave's role in the national infrastructure, the PM reminded the community of their status as hosts of the Gulf-Southern Highlands Highway.

He said, "The port in Kikori is not Kikori's port but a national port; the Gulf-Southern Highlands Highway which passes through Kagua-Erave is not Kagua-Erave’s road but a national highway."

Describing the alternate route as a means to alleviate the burden on the Highlands Highway leading to Lae, he added, "It will deliver cargo from Kikori into the Highlands and fresh produce from the Highlands to Port Moresby."

In a plea for cooperation, he appealed to the people of Southern Highlands and Hela to respect the long-time traditional trading partners in Kikori, urging them not to disrupt their lifestyle with the completion of the highway.

Prime Minister Marape concluded the event by spending the night in Kagua, underlining his commitment to the region's development and growth. He is the first Prime Minister to spend the night in the area.