Marape Congratulates Parliamentarians

"I am happy and honoured to talk in the parliament and say that you guys put your hands up and agreed for me to be the Prime Minister,” he said.

Marape congratulated all parliamentarians new and old for having a seat in parliament.

"I also see freshness and first time members. It encourages me to see great skill and experience,” he said.

Marape was happy to say that 36 PANGU Pati candidates won their respective Open seats to be part of the 11th parliament.

"It is about time that the country gets back on the road. We must begin our work by strengthening the democratic processes, building a resilient economy, building economic infrastructure, addressing natural resources, address business and investment confidence, addressing law amd order, working on education and health, and strengthening the institutions of state,” the PM stated.