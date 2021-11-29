Marape confident in delivering Connect PNG program

He made these remarks in Parliament recently when acknowledging the support of Members of Parliament in passing the Connect PNG Bill.

“In terms of the rolling the 20-year programme, we will develop, rebuild, and sustain 16,200km of strategic roads comprising 4,200km of Priority National Roads, 1,800km of strategic Missing Link Roads (new road constructions), 9,000km of Provincial and District Roads, and 2,000m of bridges.

“These capital works are equally distributed in all regions so that all our people have an equal opportunity for participation in the development opportunities generated by these roads. After the roads have been brought up to good conditions, the PNG Road Fund will assume responsibility for routine maintenance and sustainability of these roads.

“I acknowledge the good work of the PNG Road Fund Board that consist of the Secretaries for Treasury, National Planning, Transport, Finance, State Solicitor and Works,” he said.

The Prime Minister further encouraged investors to take full advantage of the public investment roads by appraising investment opportunities and start investing and developing PNG’s natural resources and creating jobs for its people.

“The roads are a catalyst for this to happen as efficient transportation systems reduce costs in many sectors of the economy.

“When transport systems are efficient, they provide economic and social opportunities and benefits that result in positive multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment and additional investments. When transport systems are deficient in terms of capacity or reliability, they incur economic costs such as reduced or missed opportunities and lower quality of life.

“We have commenced implementing the Connect PNG Programme in 2021 and we will continue in 2022 with a total allocation of K710 million (that is more than 46.7% of the Transport Sector Allocation) from a total allocation of K1,519.1 million for the Transport Sector (17.6% of the total Capital Investment Budget),” said the Prime Minister.